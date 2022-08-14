Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 550 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after buying an additional 36,607 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 885,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,022,000 after buying an additional 465,751 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 66.1% in the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 612,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,815,000 after buying an additional 243,665 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 534,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

