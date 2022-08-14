Phore Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $366,771.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,546,480 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

