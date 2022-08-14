PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the July 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHXHF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

PHX Energy Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PHXHF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. 165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.