Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Achieves $99.01 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $99.01 million and approximately $230,719.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00304550 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00125603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00083371 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,567,102 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.