Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 28,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,923. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system (UAS) drone; XV, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; X1, a purpose built coaxial multirotor UAS; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft and weapon detection applications.

