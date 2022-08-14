Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 137,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Price Performance
OTCMKTS PLRTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 28,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,923. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
