PolkaDomain Reaches Market Cap of $174,771.46 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $174,771.46 and $23.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001550 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013784 BTC.
About PolkaDomain
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
PolkaDomain Coin Trading
