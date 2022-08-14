Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Down 20.2% in July

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 227,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pop Culture Group Price Performance

CPOP stock remained flat at $1.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,536. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35. Pop Culture Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Pop Culture Group comprises approximately 0.4% of Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pop Culture Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Featured Stories

