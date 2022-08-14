Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. Popular comprises about 1.6% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Popular worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 8.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Popular by 9.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 11,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Popular by 75.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,210,000 after buying an additional 111,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 4,587.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,412,000 after buying an additional 244,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

In other Popular news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $81.41. 301,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,090. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.73.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

