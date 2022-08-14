Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the July 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Portage Fintech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $19,206,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,819,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,374,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 330.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 327,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 251,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Portage Fintech Acquisition by 98.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFTA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.77. 2,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,236. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

