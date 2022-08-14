Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Short Interest Up 27.2% in July

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,900 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 341,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Prenetics Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Prenetics Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prenetics Global stock. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.11% of Prenetics Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,586. Prenetics Global has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.11.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Prenetics Global will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prenetics Global

(Get Rating)

Prenetics Global Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring system that allows users to take COVID-19 tests at point-of-care or at home utilizing the nucleic acid amplification test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prenetics Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prenetics Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.