Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Down 29.0% in July

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 93.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

PSC stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.33. 2,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,162. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.77.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

