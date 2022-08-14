Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.6% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 27.0% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $816,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $21.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $518.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,511. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.47 and its 200-day moving average is $496.55. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.