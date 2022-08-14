Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $261.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,488. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

