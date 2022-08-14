Probity Advisors Inc. Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.54. 4,782,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,492. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.