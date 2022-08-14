Probity Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.5 %

OMC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. 659,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,019. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

