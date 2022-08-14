Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 316 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 74,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 596,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,384,000 after buying an additional 34,114 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.71. 1,162,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

