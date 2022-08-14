Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.64. 882,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.91. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

