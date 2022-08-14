Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of QSR traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,640. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.67.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QSR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.