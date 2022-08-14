Probity Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 104.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Consumer Edge cut shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.79. The stock had a trading volume of 809,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.