Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Professional to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Hovde Group cut shares of Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFHD traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.28. 468,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,357. The company has a market cap of $416.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.92. Professional has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of Professional

About Professional

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Professional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Professional by 280.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Professional in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Professional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Professional in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

See Also

