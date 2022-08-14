Prometeus (PROM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6.86 Million

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,264.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004179 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00126753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064974 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

