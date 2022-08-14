Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

