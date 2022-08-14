Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Purchased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the period. Prudential accounts for about 2.3% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $7,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $1,175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Prudential by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prudential by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,375 ($16.61) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,475 ($17.82) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,579.50.

Insider Activity

Prudential Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of NYSE PUK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,598. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

