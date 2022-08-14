Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $2.74 million and $17.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com.

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

