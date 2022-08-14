PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTTU traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.