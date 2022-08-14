Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 158,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 42,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPT opened at $3.95 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

