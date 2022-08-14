Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $54.36 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $435.68 million and $54.36 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00017187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00024882 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,287,624 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.