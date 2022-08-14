Quant Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Billion (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $43.72 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quant has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $120.97 or 0.00489764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.93 or 0.01890459 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001891 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00270642 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

