Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$17.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.47 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE:PWR traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $143.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,518. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

