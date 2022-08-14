Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 638,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 568,351 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,980,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,649,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 439,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after purchasing an additional 147,939 shares during the period.

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

