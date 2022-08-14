Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

