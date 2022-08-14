Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 277 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.