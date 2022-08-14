Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

