Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 182,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,720. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $36.50.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
