Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 182,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,720. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,393,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,286 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

