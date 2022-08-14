Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches Market Cap of $6.75 Million (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and approximately $7,822.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $1.09 or 0.00004492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000276 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.99 or 0.00485969 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $464.88 or 0.01914742 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000229 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00272586 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org.
