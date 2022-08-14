Refereum Achieves Market Cap of $39.92 Million (RFR)

Refereum (RFR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $39.92 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00126820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064520 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

