ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 857,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
NASDAQ:RNW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 1,077,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
