ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 4,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 857,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RNW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 1,077,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

About ReNew Energy Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 38.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,212,000 after buying an additional 18,000,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,730,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after buying an additional 1,260,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,252,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 361,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,162,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after buying an additional 174,189 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.