RH (NYSE:RH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in RH were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total value of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,213 shares of company stock worth $13,871,507. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $307.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.33. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $740.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.71.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

