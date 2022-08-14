ROAD Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (ROAD) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROAD has a market capitalization of $53,701.01 and approximately $143,258.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00013879 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

