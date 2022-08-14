Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,063 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,351. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.