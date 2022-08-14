Rock Point Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after buying an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.69. 661,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,795. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

