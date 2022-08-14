Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 61,707 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 61,707 shares during the period. Triumph Group comprises about 1.8% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $15.36. 359,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,995. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

