ROCKI Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, ROCKI has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROCKI has a total market cap of $309,115.19 and approximately $8,787.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002302 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001531 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014376 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00037169 BTC.
ROCKI Profile
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp.
ROCKI Coin Trading
