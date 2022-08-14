Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW) Short Interest Up 35.5% in July

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLFW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 46.8 %

NASDAQ RCLFW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.14. 10,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,445. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10.

