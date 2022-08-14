Sage Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EFA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.76. 13,680,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,140,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.