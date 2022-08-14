Sage Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Visa comprises 7.6% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Visa stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,443,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.