Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after buying an additional 1,135,730 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after buying an additional 873,149 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after buying an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.12. 231,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,227. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38.

