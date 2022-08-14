Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.7% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 372,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,241,000 after buying an additional 236,479 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 866,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,407. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

