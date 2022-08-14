ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,722.00

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. ScPrime has a market cap of $12.51 million and $4,722.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004368 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,794,457 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

