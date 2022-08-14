ScPrime (SCP) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001133 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $12.17 million and approximately $4,538.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 43,789,218 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

